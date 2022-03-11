PAF inducts first batch of J-10C Fighter Jets in its fleet

F.P. Report

ATTOCK: The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) inducted the first batch of China’s J-10C fighter jets in its fleet on Friday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan attended the ceremony held at Kamra Airbase in Punjab’s Attock district. The ceremony started with a fly-past march that featured the modern fighter aircraft.

The premier later inspected a J-10C fighter jet and was also briefed about its features by PAF officials. The first batch comprising six J-10Cs arrived in the country on March 4.

Prime Minister Imran Khan inspected the modern fighter aircraft #J10C after their formal induction into Pakistan Air Force at Kamra Base. pic.twitter.com/jXb5sTfCeS — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) March 11, 2022

Addressing the ceremony, Prime Minister Khan termed the induction of J-10C fighter jets as a major addition to the country’s defense system saying that it will help address the security imbalance being created in the sub-continent.

He said the entire nation has faith in their armed forces’ capability to defend the motherland.

Lauding the futuristic and forward looking approach of the PAF, the prime minister said a special emphasis will now be given on technology keeping in view the future warfare.

“We have set up a technology zone to excel in indigenous technology and a university will be established with the cooperation of the PAF to impart all modern technologies to the youth,” he announced.

Air Chief Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu said it was a historic occasion as it is almost after four decades that the PAF is inducting the next generation combat system equipped with state of art technology and weaponry.

The fighter jet’s fully integrated weapons system makes it a potent combat system under the contemporary environment, he added.