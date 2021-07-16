PAF jets to join Royal Int’l air show

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD:The Pakistan Air Force (PAF) jets will participate in the Royal International Air Tattoo 2021 (RIAT) on Saturday (July 17).

The Royal International Air Tattoo is the world’s largest military air show, held annually over the third weekend in July, in support of The Royal Air Force Charitable Trust.

The PAF has been participating in the RIAT since 2016. This year, the PAF jets will be displaying their skills along with 70 other air forces of the world, a press release issued on Friday said.