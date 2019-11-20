PAF-Karachi Institute of Economics & Technology holds 2nd international moot

F.P. Report

KARACHI: To encourage students to conduct research, publish their papers in international journals and learn from seasoned academics on how to research, PAF-Karachi Institute of Economics & Technology holds 2nd International Conference on Latest Trends in Electrical Engineering & Computing Technologies” (INTELLECT 2019) from 13 to 14 November 2019 at Main Campus, PAF Base Korangi Creek in collaboration with IEEE Karachi section.

INTELLECT 2019 provides an international platform for the presentation and dissemination of technological advances, research and innovation in the field of engineering, computing & information sciences. The aim is to provide a forum to present new research problems and recent results of the emerging technologies in this exciting discipline.

Ms. Syeda Shehla Raza, Provincial Minister of Sindh for Women Development was the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the conference. In her address she emphasized the importance of higher education and the significance of research and development for the progress of the country.

International scholars from Austria, Netherland, China and national speakers from distinguished organizations were the keynote speakers of conference.

Participants from 15 universities all across the country participated in the conference. In the two-day conference, 120 research papers were submitted to the conference out which 29 research papers were presented by the participants on different subjects.

The conference ended with a graceful closing ceremony where Mr. Muhammad Taimur Talpur, Minister of Information Science & Technology was the chief guest. He commended the efforts of the PAF-KIET management to organize such a successful international conference on the latest trends.

“Such conferences motivate students to research and polish their skills in the domain”, said the president of PAF-KIET Air Vice Marshal Tubrez Asif. He added that research plays an important role in both academia and industry which is why such activities help nurture a healthy research environment”. He thanked the Chief Guests and the participants for their gracious presence.