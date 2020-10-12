PAF made second to none due to high morale: CJCSC

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza Monday visited an Operational Base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

Addressing the base personnel, he said apart from PAF’s cutting edge advancement, what made it second to none was the high morale and thorough professionalism of its personnel.

He was received by Chief of the Air Staff PAF Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, said an ISPR press release.

The CJCSC lauded the professionalism and dedication of PAF’s Air warriors. He reiterated the importance of inter services harmony and synergy for the operational success in the modern warfare.

During his visit, the CJCSC witnessed combat readiness of the base, visited operational units and flew in a F-16 alongside the air chief in a formation.

A simulated air combat scenario was practiced during the sortie.