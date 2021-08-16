PAF officer promoted as Air Vice Marshal

ISLAMABAD (APP): The government of Pakistan has promoted Air Commodore Muhammad Ikram-Ul-Haq Noor to the rank of Air Vice Marshal.

Air Vice Marshal Muha-mmad Ikram-Ul-Haq Noor was commissioned in A&-SD Branch of Pakistan Air Force in February, 1989, said a PAF media release.

During his career, he has commanded an Administ-rative Wing in addition to serving as Director Admin at Air Headquarters, Islam-abad. The Air Officer has also rendered his services as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Administration). He is a graduate of Command & Staff College, China. In recognition of his meritorious services he has been awarded Sitara-i-Imtiaz (Military).