‘PAF ready to respond threats’

F.P. Report

SKARD: Pakistan Air Force Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu inspected PAF Air Base Skardu in the northern region.

PAF chief Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu said that the current situation in the region requires PAF to be ready at all times to respond to any external or internal security challenge. He said that the increase in infrastructure and military capabilities by the Pakistan Air Force is an important milestone in the expansion of the operational capabilities of the PAF and the military strategy.

He said air capabilities and military response in the northern region of the PAF have been further strengthened. The current situation in the region requires us to be ready at all times to respond to any external or internal security challenge, he added. “Advances in space, electronic and cyber warfare, as well as specific technological sciences, combined with artificial intelligence are profoundly impacting the traditional national security environment,” Air Chief said.