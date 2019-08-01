PAF to utilize all resources to safeguard aerial frontiers of country: Air Chief says

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Air Force will utilize all available resources to ensure operational readiness to safeguard aerial frontiers of the country.

This was said by Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, while addressing the Air Staff Presentation meeting held at Air Headquarters on Wednesday.

Addressing the Principal Staff Officers, Air Officers, Field Commanders and Airmen, the Air Chief further said, that being the custodians of a sparkling legacy of brave air warriors, each personnel of Pakistan Air Force displayed selfless devotion and matchless grit during operation Swift Retort.

He also reiterated his resolve to give a befitting response to the enemy in case of any misadventure in future as well.