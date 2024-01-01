PAF’s Irfan qualifies for ITF Masters Championship final

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Irfan Ullah of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) has continued to demonstrate his exceptional prowess on the court, securing a commanding 6-2, 6-3 victory over Ahsan Razak in the seniors singles semifinal of the ITF Masters Championship 2024

PAF’s Irfan Ullah has outclassed the opponent by securing a comfortable win in the semifinal of the ITF Master Championship 2024, organized by the Punjab Lawn Tennis Association (PLTA), the prestigious tournament is underway at the Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy, Nishtar Park, Lahore, showcasing remarkable talent from across the nation.

While talking to The Frontier Post, Irfan Ullah told that he is confident to bring the trophy home as he will continue the form in the final of the championship.

He appreciated the arrangements of the tournament and urged the government to provide more facilities to the young talents in tennis to perform on the global stage.

Earlier in the quarterfinals of the championship, Irfan Ullah Khan outplayed Anwar ul Haq 6-4, 6-3.