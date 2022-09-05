Pak army aghast over Imran Khan’s statement about top brass

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan army Monday showed a strong reaction against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s defamatory remarks in his Faisalabad public meeting.

The Media wing of the Pak army, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement issued here on Monday said Pakistan Army is aghast at the defamatory and uncalled-for statement about the senior leadership of the Pakistan Army by Chairman PTI during a political rally at Faisalabad.

Regrettably, an attempt has been made to discredit and undermine the senior leadership of the Pakistan Army at a time when the institution is laying lives for the security and safety of the people of Pakistan every day.

Senior politicians trying to stir controversies on the appointment of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of the Pakistan Army, the procedure for which is well defined in the constitution, is most unfortunate and disappointing.

The senior leadership of the Army has decades-long impeccable meritorious service to prove its patriotic and professional credentials beyond any doubt.

Politicizing the senior leadership of the Pakistan Army and scandalizing the process of selection of COAS is neither in the interest of the state of Pakistan nor of the institution.

Pakistan Army reiterates its commitment to upholding the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

courtesy: (24news)