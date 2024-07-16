Pak Army deployed during Muharram

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry has approved the deployment of the Pakistan Army across the country during Muharram to ensure peace and security. The deployment, sanctioned under Article 245 of the Constitution, comes in response to requests from various provincial governments and administrative regions.

The governments of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan, along with the administrations of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Islamabad, had all requested the deployment of army troops to maintain law and order during the significant religious period. A notification issued by the Interior Ministry confirmed the army’s deployment across the country. The decision underscores the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and security of citizens during Muharram, a time marked by processions and religious gatherings.

Earlier, the Sindh government had contacted the military authorities for the army’s deployment in the province for the holy month. According to an Interior Ministry notification, army, Rangers, and FC troops will be deployed keeping in view the ground conditions. The Sindh Home Department has prepared a road map for army deployment in Muharram. Under the Anti-Terrorism Act, the army will be deployed in Sindh like the rest of the country.

The army is being deployed to help the civil administration, the order of the Interior Ministry says, the army will be deployed as per requirement in mutual consultation of the parties concerned and the home departments.