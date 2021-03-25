Pak Army greatly values ties with Saudi Arabia, says Bajwa

F.P Report

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa called on

Commander Royal Saudi Land Forces Lieutenant General Fahd Bin Abdullah Al-Mutair Thursday, Inter Services Press release confirmed.

The COAS expressed gratitude to the dignitary and commented the Pakistan Army greatly valued its close brotherly ties with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, ISPR press release cited.

Pouring out details regarding the matter, regional security situation and issues of mutual interests, including cooperation in the fields of defence, security and military training between both the armies, were discussed, the statement mentioned.

Referring Afghan Peace Process, the visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated the Pakistan Army’s sincere efforts in bringing peace to the region, especially the Afghan Peace Process.