Pakistan

Pak Army racks up gold medal in International Adventure Competition

1 min ago
by The Frontier Post
F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Army team claimed gold medal in International Adventure Competition that concluded in Nepal on Sunday.

According to a statement issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) here the four-day competition was aimed at testing physical endurance and mental agility of participants and included cross country running, cycling and rafting.

Pakistan Army participated in the event for first time. A total of 20 teams participated in the event. In international category Pakistan Army team clinched gold medal.

