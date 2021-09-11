Pak. Army soldier embraces martyrdom

RAWALPINDI (APP): A soldier of Pakistan Army Lance Naik Adil Jan serving in United Nations mission Darfur embraced Shahadat (martyrdom) while on duty.

Lance Naik Adil Jan from Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan, age 38 years resident of Lakki Marwat was part of United Nations mission Darfur that was responsible for protection of civilians and facilitating humanitarian assistance, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

So far, 161 Pakistani peace keepers have laid lives as part of global peace missions for international peace and stability.