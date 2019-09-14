Pak Army soldier martyred at LoC in unprovoked Indian firing

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) has said that a soldier of Pakistan Army was martyred as Indian troops resorted to “unprovoked” firing from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Hajipir sector of Haveli district, on Saturday.

ISPR said that the martyred soldier was identified as Havaldar Nasir Hussain, who hailed from Narowal in Punjab.

Havaldar Nasir Hussain had been serving the Pakistan Army for 16 years, as per ISPR.

Earlier on August 16, Sepoy Muhammad Sheeraz embraced martyrdom due to Indian firing in Buttal Sector along LoC. In a tweet, Director General ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor said, “Another brave son of soil laid his life in the line of duty. Sepoy Muhammad Sheeraz embraced shahadat due to Indian firing in Buttal Sector along LoC.”