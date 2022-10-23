Pak army soldier martyred in attack from Afghanistan

RAWALPINDI (PPI): A soldier of the Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom when terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border opened fire on a military post in Hassan Khel Sector of North Waziristan district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media affairs wing said on Sunday.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a news release said the Pakistan Army troops responded in a befitting manner. The martyred soldier was identified as Assistant Lance Daffadar Waqar Ali (32-year-old, resident of Chota Lahore, Swabi) who embraced martyrdom during the fire exchange.

“Pakistan has consistently been requesting Afghanistan to ensure effective border management. Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan,” the ISPR said.

The armed forces media wing further added that the Pakistan Army was determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and the sacrifices of its brave soldiers further strengthened its resolve.

