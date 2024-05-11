Pak Army takes steps to promote girls education in North Waziristan

F.P. Report

BANNU: Pakistan Army has taken significant measures to promote girls education in North Waziristan.

Local people have been provided the facility of girls’ schools near their homes.

A good number of schools have been made functional in North Waziristan to promote the education of girls. Mobile infotainment and education schools are also providing education to the girls in remote areas.

Computer labs have been established in Women’s Degree College Miran Shah and Women’s Vocational Training Center to equip women with modern sciences.

Apart from this, the girls of North Waziristan are studying in higher educational institutions of the country with the support of Pakistan Army.