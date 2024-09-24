Pak Army to provide all out support to KP police, says COAS

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), NI (M), visited Wana, South Waziristan District, where he received a comprehensive briefing on the prevailing security situation, ongoing counter-terrorism operations, and development initiatives.

During his interaction with officers and troops, COAS appreciated the high level of preparedness and exceptional morale to counter hostile threats. He reaffirmed Pakistan Army’s unwavering commitment to thwarting the nefarious designs of hostile forces and their facilitators.

COAS paid heartfelt tribute to the security forces and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) who have made ultimate sacrifices in the line of duty. He emphasized that Pakistan Army will continue to provide steadfast support and technical assistance to LEAs, particularly KPK Police, to enhance their capacity.

COAS also acknowledged the pivotal role of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in maintaining peace and advancing various projects under the South Waziristan Integrated Development Plan. He underscored Pakistan Army’s dedication towards leveraging its resources for the prosperity and development of the people of KPK.

Furthermore, COAS expressed gratitude for the tribal elders’ invaluable support in combating terrorism and their unwavering backing of Pakistan Army. Upon arrival, COAS honoured the martyred by laying floral wreath at the Shuhada Monument. COAS was warmly received at Wana by Commander Peshawar Corps.