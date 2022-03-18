Pak-Bahrain bilateral ties

The National Guard Commander of Bahrain, General Shaikh Mohammed bin Isa Al-Khalifa has paid an official visit to Pakistan in recent days. During the visit, General Al-Khalifa met with the top military leadership of the country and also called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday. According to reports, Bahraini General conveyed cordial greetings of the King, the Crown Prince, and the Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain to Prime Minister Imran Khan, while Khan also reciprocated the high esteem accorded to the Bahraini leadership by the government and people of Pakistan. Prime Minister Imran Khan also reaffirmed Pakistan’s long-standing fraternal ties with Bahrain, rooted deep in shared faith, values, and cordiality. The Prime Minister expressed Pakistan’s desire to build an enhanced partnership, deeper and diverse economic, trade and investment cooperation between the two nations while General Al-Khalifa expressed his country’s firm resolve to further expand cooperation with Pakistan in diverse fields. He thanked Pakistan for its steadfast support and underlined that the two countries always stood by each other at difficult times.

The Kingdom of Bahrain is a brotherly Muslim country and a member state of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Pakistan attaches high importance to its bilateral relations with the Kingdom of Bahrain. The two nations have deep cooperation in four major areas including trade, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), Defense and Security, and employment of Pakistani labour and skilled workforce in the Kingdom of Bahrain. The two nations are also connected in various religious, cultural, and social bonds and have close cooperation at global forums including the UNO and OIC.

Presently, Pak-Bahrain Joint Ministerial Commission and Pak-Bahrain Business Council are working to promote bilateral ties between the two nations. According to analysts, Pak-Bahrain bilateral relations will strengthen during the coming years because of aligned interests, shared views, vast opportunities, and a favorable geopolitical environment in the region.