Pak Cables pledges to support AKCS-P heritage conservation efforts

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Cables pledged to support the Aga Khan Cultural Service – Pakistan’s upcoming project on conservation of historical sites in Pakistan.

As part of the project, internship opportunities are being offered by AKCSP to young graduates and students from the related fields of architecture, traditional engineering and construction techniques, material sciences, etc.

The students will be provided onsite and hand-on learning opportunities at the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Lahore Fort and the Walled City of Lahore, where AKCS-P is currently working to restore Mughal era Wazir Khan Mosque.

Pakistan Cables’ support will help AKCS-P contribute effectively towards capacity building and transfer of knowledge by offering among the youth of Pakistan. The Company has a track record of successively supporting and developing activities and platforms to empower the youth through sharing knowledge.

About Pakistan Cables Ltd. Founded in 1953, Pakistan Cables is the premiere and most reputable cable manufacturer in Pakistan. Being the only wire and cable manufacturer listed on the PSX since 1955, it is also a member company of the Amir S. Chinoy group. The company has the largest geographical footprint in Pakistan with presence in over 200 cities.

AKCS-P is the cultural agency of the larger Aga Khan Development Network that is working with an aim to improve the socio-economic conditions in rural and urban communities through heritage conservation. AKCS-P has an exemplary history of working on the restoration of historical monuments employing best practice methods under supervision of professional experts of international repute.