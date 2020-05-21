Pak-China cooperation against coronavirus model of int’l cooperation: Yao Jing

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing has said the cooperation between China and Pakistan in the fight against COVID-19 is a model of international cooperation.

In an exclusive interview with China Economic Net, a leading economic news portal in China, he said China is deeply touched by the firm support it received from Pakistan in its effort to curb the epidemic.

The Chinese Ambassador thanked Pakistan for recognizing outstanding contribution of China to international anti-epidemic cooperation and its firm opposition to stigmatize China by certain countries.

To a question about CPEC, he replied that it has achieved fruitful results in development of Gwadar Port, energy, infrastructure, Special Economic Zones over the past six years.

Meanwhile, a Chinese Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Zhao Lijian has offered congratulations on 69th anniversary of the establishment of China-Pakistan diplomatic relations.

At the regular media briefing in Beijing today, he said that China would continue to put Pakistan a priority in its neighbourhood diplomacy and work together for high quality CPEC development.