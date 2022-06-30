Pak-China friendship and new challenges

Top Chinese leader a Member of the Politburo of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Director of its Foreign Affairs Commission, Mr. Yang Jiechi, along with a high-level Chinese delegation has called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday. During the meeting, Prime Minister said that Director Yang’s visit marked the continuation of high-level exchanges between Pakistan and China, which are the hallmark of the time-tested All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership between the two countries. The Prime Minister highlighted that economic cooperation had become a mainstay of the wide-ranging Pakistan-China partnership. He expressed satisfaction at growing bilateral trade and financial linkages, with China’s unstinting support playing an invaluable role in helping Pakistan offset external shocks to the global economy and demonstrating the continued resilience of Pakistan-China cooperation at a time of heightened uncertainty on the world stage. The Prime Minister particularly thanked China for the renewal of the RMB 15 billion (the US $ 2.3 billion) syndicate facility. According to details, the Chinese leader praised the Premier’s warm hospitality and vowed to play his role to further strengthen the bilateral ties and ongoing cooperation between the two nations.

Pakistan China friendship has grown rapidly over the past years and this strategic relationship was further deepened after the launch of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and enhanced defense and security collaboration between the Pakistan military and the Peoples Liberation Army of China. The partnership under CPEC has further cemented the Pak-China Friendship, promoted interstate and regional connectivity and trade along with enhancing the interdependence of both nations. Historically, China had always stood beside Pakistan in its hour of need while Pakistan also supported Beijing’s one-China Policy and Chinese viewpoint on the issues of Taiwan, Hong Kong, Xinjiang, and Tibet at the global forums. Both countries have a shared vision on regional and global issues and support each other interests at the multilateral forums in the world.

Presently, the all-weather-tested Pak-China friendship is confronting the newest challenge from the Chinese rivals in the contemporary world, where western nations intend to isolate Beijing and continuously pressing Islamabad to part its way from Peopels Republic of China. However, Pakistan did not bow to western intimidation and decided not to indulged in the bloc politics, as the country had paid an enormous cost of its association with the United States during the cold war, and Afghan wars in the past. Interestingly, western demands are not limited to only severing ties with China, but the west also wanted Pakistan to review its policy over Ukraine and criticize Russia while joining the western bloc.

Presently, Pakistani leadership is determined in pursuing an independent and sovereign foreign policy while maintaining a strategic balance in its relationship with the opposing nations. In fact, Pakistan intends to play the role of a peace broker and bridge builder between the warring sides as it had played in the early 1970s. Pakistan is walking on a tightrope and both sides are using diplomatic and monetary tools to attract Pakistan toward them. Historically, the United States and the west had betrayed Pakistan several times, while Pak-China friendship stood fast during the hard times in the past. Furthermore, Pakistani leaders must remember that friends and friendship changes with the passage of time, but neighbors can never be change at all.