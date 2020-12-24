Pak-China Joint Air exercise “Shaheen-IX” comes to end

F.P Report

ISLAMABAD: On Tuesday Chief of Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, and Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan addressed the closing ceremony of the Pak-China Joint Air Exercise “Shaheen-IX” that culminated at an Operational Air Base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF).

The officials confirmed that the 10th round of Shaheen Exercise is scheduled to take place in China, next year.

According to the PAF press release, Chief of Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force stated that the existing global security scenario coupled with the evolving dynamics of air warfare, called for enhanced partnership between Pakistan and China as indeed between our Armed Forces.

While addressing the closing ceremony he added that it was heartening that with every passing year, Pakistan-China friendship became stronger and stronger.

He also commented on CPEC saying that, “CPEC was a game changer and manifestation of our common objectives and destiny.”

The closing ceremony was also attended by Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong as guest of honour.

The ceremony commenced with playing of national anthems of both countries.

On the other hand, Ambassador Nong Rong also gave his remarks saying that, “International and regional strategic situation is undergoing profound changes with growing complexity in security environment. This calls for the collaboration of our two countries and two armed forces in maintaining peace and stability and to cope with various challenges”.

He also added that both Air Forces have achieved many breakthroughs and new heights in diversified battlefield environment during this exercise.

The PAF press release also mentioned that the Air Chief also expressed his gratitude to General Ding Laihang, Commander Peoples Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) General Ding Laihang for sending a large contingent to participate in the exercise despite COVID-19 pandemic.

It should be noted that the Exercise Shaheen IX witnessed participation of modern fighter jets and support elements from PAF and PLAAF.

The press release also mentioned that PAF recurrently participates in similar operational exercises both inland and abroad to remain abreast of challenges and response strategies in contemporary threat environment.