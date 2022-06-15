Pak-China joint venture in SEZs a win-win situation: PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said that with the cooperation of Chinese companies in Special Economic Zones (SEZs), “we hope to attract Chinese machinery in these zones and other areas where Chinese technology along with Chinese and Pakistani investment can make a wonderful win- win situation.”

While addressing the ceremony at Rashakai Special Economic Zone, he said, “China has moved to a different level of high-tech industrial projects and is moving away from labor intensive projects. Labor is very expensive in China now and we are in a country where we have comparatively cheaper skilled and semi-skilled labor.”

According to Gwadar Pro, he said, “This is the first special economic zone I visited; it’s my personal interest and commitment towards the promotion of economic zones in Pakistan, particularly in the smaller provinces of Pakistan for example Baluchistan and KP.” “That’s why I am here to show this commitment to the entire country that regardless of whatever factors and situation. We are all committed to working jointly to promote industrial investment, jobs, production and revenue to make Pakistan a progressive and a prosperous country in the times to come,” he added.

On the occasion the Prime Minister also received a briefing by China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) on the construction and development of Rashakai Special Economic Zone. The PM further added that CRBC has done wonders in the past with their experience and with other companies “we should sit down and chart out a plan whereby Chinese and Pakistani companies can utilize each other’s resources. We can send our delegations from special economic zones to China and attract Chinese investors to Pakistan.”

PM wishes Iron Brother President Xi happy birthday: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday felicitated Chinese President Xi Jinping on his birthday. Taking to twitter, he wrote that under his dynamic leadership, China had emerged as Pakistan’s all-weather strategic partner. Happy birthday to H.E. President Xi Jinping.

As an Iron Brother, China, under his dynamic leadership, has emerged as All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partner of Pakistan. We deeply appreciate President Xi’s resolve to build Pakistan-China Community of Shared Future. He went on to add that he had a deep appreciation for Jinping’s efforts and resolve to further strengthen this bond of friendship.

Shaheen Afridi meets former Shehbaz: Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi on Wednesday met with former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan here in Islamabad. The Pakistan pace sensation Afridi met with PTI chief Khan at the latter’s Bani Gala residence.

During the meeting, matters related to cricket and promotion of sports in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) were discussed. The PTI chief also lauded the performance of national team in ODI series against the West Indies. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan also attended the meeting. On the other hand, Pakistan’s ace pace bowler, Shaheen Afridi has moved up to the fourth spot in the latest ICC bowler rankings. New Zealand pacer, Kyle Jamieson moved down from the third spot to the sixth spot which has resulted in Jasprit Bumrah, Shaheen Afridi and Kagiso Rabada climbing one spot.

