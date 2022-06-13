Pak-China relations and new challenges

Recently, a high-level Pakistani military delegation led by Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa has visited Beijing and held wide-ranging discussions with Chinese military and government leaders. According to reports, the most important interaction between the two militaries was a delegation level meeting between the Army Chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chinese General Zhang Youxia, Vice Chairman Central Military Commission of China. Pakistan Army media wing has said that the top-level meeting of military commanders held in-depth discussions on international and regional security situations, and expressed satisfaction on defence cooperation between the two countries. Pakistan and China reaffirmed their strategic partnership in challenging times and agreed to continue regular exchange of perspectives on issues of mutual interest, along with the enhancement of their cooperation in training, technology and counterterrorism domains at tri services level.

Pak-China Defence Cooperation is an important component of Pakistan’s foreign policy and a major pillar of broader Pak-China bilateral relationship. Pak-China Defence Cooperation has grown significantly in recent years in all three military domains including Army, Navy and Air Force. The latest geo-political developments in the region and war in Ukraine have created new challenges and opportunities for bilateral cooperation between the militaries of the two countries. Pakistan has a promising relationship with China, which ranges from trade and investment to defense and Security, from Civil Nuclear cooperation to China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a flagship project under President Xi’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Pakistan’s importance had grown many folds amid worsening geo-political situation in the Indo-Pacific region and rapidly waning ties between the US and China on the issue of Taiwan. Because, Pakistan’s CEPC provides an alternative land route to China to access warm waters of Arabian Sea and Persian Gulf through ports of Karachi and Gwadar in the wake of any armed conflict in the South China Sea, while China’s all-weather friend can also effectively stop India short of a strategic move against China if Beijing gets involved militarily in Strait of Taiwan. Similarly, Washington also considers Pakistan a key player to handle the situation in post-Ghani Afghanistan and intends to breakaway Pak-China strategic cooperation by tactful use of Pakistan financial constraints and recent terror attacks against Chinese nationals in Pakistan.

However, Pakistani leadership is well aware of the challenges and opportunities attached with Pakistan’s approach toward both nations, hence Pakistani leadership had always tried to maintain a balanced relationship with its powerful all weather responsive neighbor and friendly foe. Therefore, after an important visit of Pakistan’s spymaster to Washington, the Army Chief led a high-level tri-services delegation to Beijing to reaffirm Pakistan friendship and strategic ties with its first-door neighbor and close ally. Although both visits are highly important for Pakistan, yet the size and composition of the delegation is clearly indicative of Pakistan’s priorities toward China vis-à-vis the US.

In fact, Pakistan carries great importance for both great powers, similarly Pakistan also gives much importance to its relations with them, but Pakistan has more convergence of interests with China than America because the US already has set a course with New Delhi. Therefore, Pakistan must use its card carefully while taking full advantage of its geostrategic location and political relations with both nations without falling into their mutual hostilities.