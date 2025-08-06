Pak-China strategic dialogue on August 20–21

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to arrive in Pakistan on August 20 to participate in the annual Pakistan-China Strategic Dialogue.

According to official sources, the high-level meetings will cover a wide range of topics, including bilateral relations, progress on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), defense cooperation, economic matters, and regional security. The Pakistani delegation during the talks will be led by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Wang Yi’s visit comes at a time of growing regional tensions, especially in the wake of strained Pakistan-India ties, evolving developments in Afghanistan, and Islamabad’s increasingly close engagement with the United States. These geopolitical shifts have become a focal point in international diplomacy.

This will be Wang Yi’s first visit to Pakistan following the recent Pakistan-India conflict, and observers anticipate that Pakistan’s deepening relationship with Washington may feature prominently in the discussions. The visit follows a series of significant diplomatic engagements in Islamabad, including the recent visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Analysts say the upcoming dialogue as critical for reaffirming the strength of the Pakistan-China partnership and addressing emerging regional security and economic challenges.