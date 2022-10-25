Pak-China to execute second phase of CPEC

ISLAMABAD (INP): Pakistan and China have expressed satisfaction on steady progress made on various projects and agreed to execute second phase of CPEC. According to press release, the third meeting of Joint Working between Pakistan and China was held on Tuesday to review the long-term plan of China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

The meeting was co-chaired by Secretary Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives Syed Zafar Ali Shah and Pan Jiang through video conference. The meeting reviewed and summarized the implementation status of the CPEC projects and deliberated upon the future course of action with regard to implementation of the CPEC long-term plan.

Both sides expressed satisfaction on steady progress made on various projects, focused on Agriculture Cooperation, Industrial Cooperation, Science and Technology, Information Technology and Socio-Economic Development. Both sides noted that out of 26 CPEC-Early Harvest Projects, 14 projects including Karachi-Lahore Motorway, Multan-Sukkur Section, KKH (Phase-II) up gradation and reconstruction from Raikot to Islamabad via Mansehra, Eastbay Expressway are under execution.

Related