ISLAMABAD (APP): Pakistani cueists Shahid Aftab and Muhammad Asif have qualified for last 16 and last 22 rounds, respectively of the IBSF World Masters, U17, U21 & Men 6Red Snooker Championships 2025 at Manama, Bahrain.

According to details, on Day 2nd Maters, Shahid beat Abdullah Alyousef (Kuwait) 3-2 (25-70(44), 31-53, 79(48)-6, 58-13, 103(73)-25) while Brijesh Damani (India) outplayed Asif 3-0 (66-39, 66(42)-0, 79-41) and Shahid downed Manan Chandra (India) 3-0 (90(68)-17, 59-46, 105(48)-17).