Pak cueists victorious in Asian C’ship

ISLAMABAD (APP): Four Pakistani cueists have earned victories in matches of the Asian 6 Red Championship at Colombo, Sri Lanka.

According to details, a total of 32 players from 13 countries were participating in the championship.

These players have been divided into eight groups. Each player will play three matches in the league round, out of which two players will qualify for the pre-quarterfinals.

Awais Ullah Munir from Pakistan Defending Champion of This Championship.

In Day 1st Results, Awais Ullah Munir (Pak) beat Chi Kin Chan (Macao China) 4-2 (1-53, 41(41)-01, 38(31)-06, 09-38, 49(37)-0, 57(52)-0), Muhammad Asif (Pak) outplayed Neang Tola (Cambodia) 4-1

(37(37)-17, 47(37)-0, 9-59(35), 44-0, 29-9) and Muhammad Sajjad (Pak) defeated Khalil Busaif (Bahrain) 4-0 (46-35, 34-17, 48-17, 46(33)-13)

Awais Ullah Munir (Pak) beat Zia ur Rahman Azad (Bangladesh) 4-0 (65(65)-0, 47(47)-17, 59(43)-8, 75(75)-0).