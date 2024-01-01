Pak economy: Challenges, opportunities and expectations

Syed Aliyan Hassan

Pakistan’s economy stands at a crossroads, navigating a complex web of challenges, promising opportunities, and the soaring expectations of its citizens. As the year unfolds, the economic landscape of the country reflects both the aspirations for growth and the hurdles that must be overcome to realize its potential. This article delves into the multifaceted aspects of Pakistan’s economy, analyzing the pressing challenges it confronts, the avenues of opportunity it can explore, and the collective expectations that shape its trajectory.

Challenges: