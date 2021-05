Pak envoy, Afghan FM discuss peace process

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmmad Khan and Afghan Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar Saturday exchanged views on Afghan peace process.

The two side in a telephonic conversation held “constructive” discussion on diverse issues and bilateral relations.

“Great pleasure to speak to FM Haneef Atmar. Had constructive exchanges on Afghan peace process and further strengthening Pakistan-Afghanistan relations,” Ambassador Mansoor Ahmad Khan said in a tweet.

The ambassador extended invitation to FM Haneef Atmar to visit Islamabad at earliest convenience.