European Member Parliament, Hervc Juvin has declared that Pakistan is gold but unfortunately, a victim of propaganda that seriously marred its global image and economic growth.

The Indian government deceptively registered Pakistani products including mango, rice, salt, and others as Indian products at the EU and global intellectual property organizations that were later challenged by Pakistan at the relevant forums.

As the European lawmaker has acknowledged, the GSP Plus status holds significant importance for Pakistan’s economy and played a vital role in the expansion of Pak-EU multilateral trade in recent years. Hence, the government must work actively to enhance Pak-EU cooperation and extending the GSP Plus status for another term.