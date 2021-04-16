Pak. flays attacks on Saudi: FO

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday strongly condemned the launch of ballistic missiles and drones by Houthis towards Jizan, Saudi Arabi-a on 14 and 15 April 2021.

“It is commendable that Saudi forces intercepted and destroyed all projectiles successfully. Such attacks causing fear and terror are reprehensible,” Foreign Office Spokesp-erson Zahid said in a statement issued here.

“Pakistan reaffirms its full support and solidarity with the brotherly Kingd-om of Saudi Arabia against any threat to its security and territorial integrity.”