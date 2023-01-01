Pak forces concerned on safe havens, liberty to TTP in Afghanistan: COAS

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: General Syed Asim Munir, COAS visited Quetta Garrison today where he was briefed on recent terrorist attack in Zhob. The COAS Paid rich tribute to the Shuhada, visited the injured soldiers at CMH, Quetta, lauded their services to the nation and appreciated their resolve.

The Armed Forces of Pakistan have serious concerns on the safe havens and liberty of action available to TTP in Afghanistan. It is expected that interim Afghan Government would not allow the use of its soil to perpetrate terror against any country, in the real sense and in line with commitments made in Doha Agreement.

The involvement of Afghan nationals in acts of terrorism in Pakistan is another important concern that needs to be addressed. Such attacks are intolerable and would elicit effective response from the Security Forces of Pakistan. Operations against terrorists would continue unabated and the Armed Forces shall not rest till the menace of terrorism is rooted out from the country. Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Commander Quetta Corps.

Funeral prayers for soldiers martyred in Balochistan terror hits offered: Funeral prayers for the soldiers, martyred in a terrorist attack in Zhob Cantt and an exchange of fire with terrorists in Sui district of Balochistan, were offered on Friday. The martyred soldiers were buried with full military honours in their native areas, according to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

A large number of people including civil and military officials and relatives of the martyrs attended their funeral prayers. “The Armed Forces of Pakistan are determined to eradicate terrorism from the motherland at every cost,” the ISPR said.

It is to be noted here that nine Pakistan Army soldiers had embraced martyrdom in a terrorist attack on Zhob garrison in northern Balochistan the other day. Five terrorists were also killed after the security forces retaliated the dastardly attack. Similarly, three soldiers embraced martyrdom during an exchange of fire with terrorists in Sui district. The exchange of fire took place during a clearance operation by the security forces. Three terrorists were also killed during the operation.