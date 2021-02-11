Pak “highly disappointed” over tweet of US State Department on Jammu and Kashmir status: FO

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan depicts extreme “disappointment” over a tweet by the United States State Department for making a reference regarding Jammu and Kashmir “inconsistent” with its disputed status.

On February 10th, the Bureau of South and Cen-tral Asian Affairs, US State Department in its tweet, mentioned the reference as “India’s Jammu & Kash-mir” while welcoming the resumption of 4G services.

While presenting its stance on the matter, Pakistan Foreign Ministery spokesperson stressed that, “We are disappointed to note the reference to Jammu and Kashmir in the US Department of State’s tweet regarding the resumption of 4G mobile internet in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).”

The spokesperson commented that the reference was “inconsistent” with the disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir as recognized by numerous United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions and the international community.

Mentioning the UNSC resolution on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, Foreign Ministry spokesperson commented that “Jammu and Kashmir is one of the oldest items on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council, which remains unresolved because of India’s intransigence and unwillingness to implement the relevant UNSC resolutions and its own solemn commitments made to Pakistan, the Kashmiris and the international communit”.

Political and economic progress of the people of Jammu and Kashmir was inextricably linked to the realization of their desire for exercising the right to self-determination, spokesperson mentioned.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson called on the international community, including the United States saying that they must urge India to stop its consistent and systematic human rights violations in IIOJK.

He also pointed out the inhuman treatment of India upon the Kashmiris, saying that the “arbitrary detentions, enforced disappearances, incarceration of political leaders, ongoing efforts to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory, extra-judicial killings of Kashmiris in fake “encounters”, and staged cordon-and-search operations”.

While addressing the media, FO spokesperson mentioned that there is a need for genuine steps to resolve the dispute in a peaceful manner in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions.