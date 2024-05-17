Pak Hockey team calls on COAS

F.P. Report

RAWALPINDI: General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), received the Pakistan Hockey team at General Headquarters Rawalpindi on Friday. The meeting was also attended by President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Tariq Hussain and other PHF officials.

During the interaction, the COAS commended the team for their outstanding performance, stating, “The hockey team has brought immense pride to the nation, and we are committed to providing them with comprehensive support to ensure their continued success.”

He extended his best wishes to the players for their future endeavors. The President of PHF expressed gratitude to the COAS for the opportunity to meet and interact with the team.