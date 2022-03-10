Pak-IAEA nuclear safety cooperation

The IAEA’s Integrated Regulatory Review Service (IRRS) team has concluded an eight-day follow-up mission to Pakistan to review the country’s implementation of recommendations and suggestions made during an initial IRRS mission in 2014. During the visit, the IAEA’s mission reviewed the regulatory framework for all civilian facilities and activities using radiation in Pakistan. According to details, the IRRS mission has said that new and updated nuclear safety regulations in Pakistan have significantly updated and strengthened nuclear and radiation safety in the country.

The team found that improvements in Pakistan’s regulatory functions and activities had improved nuclear safety by enhancing the development of regulations and strengthening arrangements for regulatory inspections, authorizations, emergency preparedness and response, occupational radiation protection, and environmental radiation monitoring. The team also noted a few areas where challenges remain, including for Pakistan to continue to focus on decommissioning, spent fuel management, and radioactive waste disposal. The IAEA’s nuclear experts were of the view that while a national policy is in place for the safe management of radioactive waste and spent fuel, decommissioning, and waste disposal, Pakistan would benefit from its interaction with the global community.

Pakistan is a responsible nuclear state and it has maintained the highest standard of nuclear physical security as well as technical and radiation safety in its nuclear program. Pakistan civilian nuclear power plants are under IAEA’s safety safeguards while Pakistan has remained in consultation with the global community as well as the IAEA to design its safety measures to strengthen the effectiveness of the national nuclear and radiation safety regulatory infrastructure as per IAEA’s safety standards and international good practices.

According to experts, besides consultation with IAEA and study of best global practices and technologies, Pakistan has made significant progress in developing a strong nuclear security and safety culture during the last two decades. The IAEA has praised Pakistan’s efforts in nuclear security and declared Pakistan the most, country in the theft ranking for countries with nuclear material in 2020. Presently, Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission has a total of six civilian nuclear power plants and two research reactors, while it uses sealed radiation sources in medical and industrial applications. Previously, the IRRS team visited Pakistan in 2014 and assigned 13 tasks to PAEC for implementation. Pakistan implemented IRRS recommendations successfully, which has been acknowledged by IAEA Director Nuclear Installation Safety Division. According to analysts, Pakistan does have robust nuclear security and safety mechanisms and has a record of being an accident-free country in the nuclear domain. However, it needs to build its global perception through enhanced cooperation with the IAEA and regular interaction of nuclear academia, experts, and media to create global awareness about Pakistan’s endeavors for peaceful nuclear energy and a sense of responsibility through its highest standard of nuclear safety and security. The formation of the National Radiation Emergency Coordination Centre (NRECC) is a significant milestone of Pakistan’s nuclear journey which has strengthened Pakistan’s ability to plan for and respond to a nuclear or radiological emergency in the country.

In fact, nothing is concrete in this era of rapid technological innovations and development in cyberspace, hence the continuous review of the regulatory framework and integration of the latest technologies in the system is essential to ensure 100 % security and safety of Pakistan’s nuclear facilities in the future.