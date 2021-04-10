Pak-India and dialogue

Pakistan always remains open for results oriented talks with India on all disputes including major dispute of Jammu and Kashmir. It was observed by the Spokesperson Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry during weekly press briefing in Islamabad on Friday. Mr. Chaudhary said that Pakistan never Sheid away from talks with India and will welcome any third country mediation including United States to help resolve all Disputes including the core issue of Jammu and Kashmir. Chaudhary further said that Pakistan thinks whether it is right time for dialogues with India, and is there enabling environment for such activity and most importantly the topics of discussion. Chaudhary categorically said that in the backdrop of Indian unilateral and illegal actions of August 5, 2019 and later in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), it is onus on India to create conducive and enabling environment for the any future potential talks.

Pakistan and India had been struck in into a situation of deadlock in their negotiation on a wide range of issues after the incident of Mumbai attack of 2008. Earlier, both Countries initiated bilateral dialogues in October 2003 and some fourteen confidence building measures (CBMs) were started. The process continued gradually until it was completely scratched in October 2008 due terrorist attacks in India’s major city Mumbai. After the Mumbai attacks, both Countries reached at the brink of the war, however the situation was controlled by active diplomatic efforts by the United States and few others countries. There had been sane voices for restart of discussion between both neighboring Countries for normalization of situation, which leads to solution of long standing Disputes, but every such efforts were dumped by Indian side through huge outcry of terrorism. In fact, the freedom movement is going on in Kashmir since the division of Indo-Pak Subcontinent and emergence of the Kashmir problem. Initially, Kashmir freedom movement was purely Political for more than three decades, later it turned into armed struggle and presently both trends are clearly visible in movement for the freedom of Kashmir. India must recognize the fact, that Jammu and Kashmir is the core issue between Pakistan and India furthermore it is the incomplete agenda of partition of India date back to 1947.

However, Narendra Modi led BJP fanciest government had tried to manipulate the issue of Kashmir by changing it’s internal laws such as article 370 and 35 A, whereas these failed attempts by India could not change the facts and never be able to amend the resolutions passed by United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and UN General Assembly during past.

Currently, after the recent commitment between the DGMO’s of Pakistan and India to reinstate the ceasefire understanding of 2003 has rebirthed the desires for peace in the people of the region. There are rumors in the media that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Pakistan to attend the SAARC conference scheduled to be held in Islamabad later this year. As a matter of fact it is less likely to happen because India has always disputed the SAARC forum through its irresponsible and hegemonic behavior rather use this regional forum for any constructive activity in the region. It is advisable that Indian unilateral legislation and administrative actions had no validity at International level/UNO and Pakistan may initiate talks on Kashmir issue with Modi government, because initiation of dialogues on Kashmir dispute would notify the Indian claims and actions taken on August 5, 2019.