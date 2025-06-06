Pak-India conflicts: Bilawal urges Trump to play role

WASHINGTON (AFP): Head of high-level Pakistani Parliamentary delegation and Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has urged US President Donald Trump to play a proactive role in bringing India to the negotiating table for comprehensive talks with Pakistan.

In an interview with AFP, Bilawal said Pakistan is willing to discuss terrorism, but emphasised that Kashmir issue must be central to any dialogue between the two countries. He warned that India is setting a dangerous precedent in South Asia by justifying war in response to terrorist incidents.

He said the fate of the 1.7 billion people and two great nations cannot be left to faceless, non-state actors, nor dictated by India’s new normal. Earlier, the Pakistani delegation met a group of American lawmakers on Thursday, telling them that India is consistently resisting dialogue to resolve bilateral issues.

Meanwhile, the US lawmakers in Washington have assured their unwavering support for peace in South Asia as tensions escalate over India’s potential suspension of the Indus Water Treaty.

A high-level Pakistani Parliamentary delegation, led by Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, met with a bipartisan group of U.S. legislators at a dinner reception hosted by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the U.S., Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, at Pakistan House in Washington D.C. During the engagement, Bilawal emphasized the critical need for regional peace and stability, labeling the delegation”s visit as a “mission of peace.” He alerted US lawmakers to the severe consequences of India”s unilateral actions regarding the Indus Water Treaty, describing it as an existential threat akin to a declaration of war.

Commending Washington”s pivotal role in achieving a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, Bhutto Zardari urged US legislators to persist in their efforts to foster peace in South Asia. He highlighted the crucial position of the United States in persuading India to address the issue of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The US Congress members expressed their full backing for regional peace and commended the Pakistani delegation for their comprehensive briefing on the current crisis. In a separate meeting, the Pakistani delegation held fruitful discussions with Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Allison Hooker.

The delegation lauded the contributions of President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio in facilitating the Pakistan-India ceasefire, hoping it would pave the way for enduring peace through dialogue. They also voiced concerns over India’s unprovoked aggression and the illegal suspension of the Indus Water Treaty, underscoring the urgency of addressing these issues for long-term stability in South Asia.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif set up the delegation last month, tasking it to present Pakistan’s point of view regarding the country’s conflict with India last month. India and Pakistan last month engaged in four days of fighting, striking each other with missiles, drones, artillery and fighter jets before Washington brokered a ceasefire on May 10. Bhutto Zardari’s delegation has held a series of meetings with top international diplomats since arriving in New York on Monday, urging the global community to help India and Pakistan enter a comprehensive dialogue to peacefully resolve their differences.

On Thursday the delegation met members of the US Congressional Pakistan Caucus in Washington. These included Republican party leaders Jack Bergman and Ryan Zinke and Democratic leaders Tom Suozzi and Ilhan Omar, among others. “Pakistan remains committed to peace, but sadly, India consistently resists dialogue,” Bhutto Zardari was quoted as saying by Bilawal House, his official residence.