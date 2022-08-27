Pak-India match can turn any player into super-star overnight: Shadab Khan

F.P. Report

LAHORE: All-rounder Shadab Khan has said that any Pakistan-India match has its own pressures, but it also provides the players with an opportunity to become a super-star overnight.

At a pre-match press conference, the Pakistan T20 vice-captain said Pakistan-India matches carry immense pressure for cricketers of both countries, and every Pak cricketer cherishes playing against India while being part of the national team.

He said the team would not stay content with the past laurels, and try their best to perform well in the Pakistan- India match by taking the positives from their last meeting against India in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

On losing the semi-finals of the ICC T20 WC 21, he said “we are a good young team, but not a champion team yet; and we can achieve this status by giving our 100 per cent without fear of result on the field.” He said every team participates in the event to win and Pakistan team will give its best to clinch the trophy.

Shadab said injury is beyond human control and the team will miss Shaheen Shah Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jr. in the match against India. However, he said cricket is a team game and all players are match-winners in the team, adding the team management has complete confidence in the rest of bowlers that they will do well in the absence of Shaheen Afridi.

About Hasan Ali, he said the fast bowler was given a break to regain form, but the circumstances paved the way for his return. Shadab expressed the confidence that Hasan Ali has been a match-winning player and he will do well in the Asia Cup 22 also.

About the Dubai pitch, he said it is premature to predict about the pitch for the match, adding that the Dubai pitches have equal opportunity for the spin and fast bowlers.

Shadab said the cricketers have friendships with players from other teams, adding that the multi-nation tournaments provide an opportunity to get together and learn from each other’s experiences.

About the best fast bowlers missing in the crucial Pak-India tie, he said both the teams will miss their main bowlers, but the team performance will matter at the end of the day. He said Shaheen Shah Afridi is with the team and has been imparting his knowledge to the younger members of the team.

Regarding Kohli’s form, Shadab Khan said Virat is a legend and his presence is enough to leave any team in awe, adding that he (Virat Kohli) has set such high standards that only a hundred can satisfy his fans. “I wish him to play a long innings to regain his touch, but not against Pakistan in the match tomorrow,” Shadab responded amusingly. (APP)