Pak-India tensions over Kashmir issue threat to regional peace: FM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says tensions between Pakistan and India over Kashmir issue are threat to regional peace.

Addressing the Diplomatic Core at Foreign Office on Friday, he said the war between two atomic powers is equivalent to mutual suicide.

The Foreign Minister said he has talked to his counterparts of many countries and all have stressed the need to address the issue peacefully.

He said the recent session of Security Council is the acknowledgement of severity of the issue.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Indian media is propagating the false news of a terrorist attack from Pakistan to divert attention of world community from the core issue of Kashmir.

He said however we have already informed the world bodies about this propaganda.