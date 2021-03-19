Pak-India water commissioners will hold dialogues under Indus Water Treaty-FO

Muhammad Asad

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan India Indus Water Comm-issioners will hold dialogues under the Indus Water Treaty of 1960 during forthcoming meeting scheduled to be held on 23-24 March in India. It was shared by the Pakistan Foreign Office Spokespe-rson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhry during weekly news briefing in Islamabad on Friday. He said that the Indus Water Commission of Pakistan Syed Mehar Ali Shah would lead the Pakistani Delegation during the visit and several issues relating to the water of three western rivers and construction of dams and barrages by India would be discussed during the meeting with Indian authorities.

Chaudhry categorically said that these dialogues are being held under the protocol of Indus water treaty specifically on water related issues. He informed the media that as per Indus water treaty this meeting should be held once in a year, however, it could not be organized for two years due non-cooperation by the Indian government.

Chaudhry maintained that Pakistan position on Kashmir dispute remains unchanged and Pakistan always urged that Kashmir dispute must be resolve under the UNSC’s resolutions through fair and impartial plebiscite in Jammu and Kashmir. While responding a query regarding the recent letter by US Senator Bob Menendez letter to US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin for raising human rights violations in IIOJK and grave situation of minorities rights across the India with Indian authorities during his upcoming visit to India. Chaudhry observed that Pakistan is continuously appraising the international community and UNO about the grave human rights situation in IIOJK and appreciate the efforts of Internati-onal community to highlight the Indian heinous actions of Aug 5 and afterward.

Pakistan also urged the all UN member Coun-tries to play their role for implementation of UNSC’s resolution on Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

While answering a query regarding recent statement of Indian foreign Secretary on Prime Minster Imran Khan’s call for resolution of Kashmir dispute and India’s responsibility to create enabling environment for dialogues. Chaudhry noted that the statement of Indian Foreign Secretary is a complete negation of UNSC’s resolutions and a failed effort to undermine the facts. He asserted forcefully by saying that Kashmir is a major longstanding dispute between India and Pakistan and there are several resolutions of UNSC, which are binding on India. He said Pakistan took several important steps promoting regional peace such as Kartarpur corridor and returning of Indian fighter Pilot in the wake of Pakistan Air Force Successful Operation Swift Retort on 27 February 2019.

Foreign Office Spokesperson said that the desire for peace by Prime Minister Imran Khan clearly indicates the Pakistan’s sincerity for resolution of the issue, however, the onset is therefore on India to create enabling environment for the dialogue between the two countries.

While responding a query on Afghan peace process, Chaudhry stated that Pakistan and Russia co-hosted the recent Afghanistan Summit in Russia at this crucial time. He said that Pakistan is vigorously playing its positive role in Afghan Peace Process. He informed the media that Pakistan Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Amb. Sadiq Khan had led the Pakistan’s delegation during the Summit in Russia. He urged the international community to strengthen the efforts for securing peace and stability in Afghanistan.

While talking about recent visit of Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs of Kuwait Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah visit to Pakistan, Chaudhry confirmed that the visa issue has been discussed during the meeting with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister and hopefully the issue would be resolved.