Pak-Indonesia bilateral ties

Ambassador of Indonesia to Pakistan, Adam Mulawarman Tugio, has said that Indonesia can play a significant role in providing economic and trade opportunities to Pakistan and connectivity with ASEAN’s potential market. According to Amb Tugio, there is a need for mutual trade expansion with Pakistan beyond traditional products and focus on other sectors, and simultaneously for Pakistan to expand its presence into the ASEAN market. Ambassador Tugio made these remarks during his visit to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Friday. Indonesian Envoy noted that trade connectivity and regional economy are vital for the global economy, while the conclusion of the Free Trade Agreement will bring benefits for both nations.

Pakistan and the Republic of Indonesia are two brother Muslim countries which had enjoyed good trade and economic relations along with exemplary defense cooperation since the early days of Pakistan. Both countries are important members of the OIC and had always supported each other interests at the United Nations and other global forums. Historically, Pak-Indonesia bilateral relations reached their peak under famous Indonesian President Sukarno and President Suharto in the past.

There are vast opportunities to strengthen bilateral trade between the two countries as Pakistan can import palm oil, rubber, and spices from Indonesia while it can export textile products, pharmaceuticals, herbal medicine, rice, surgical instruments, and sports equipment to the East Asian Nation. Both countries are also members of D-8, a group of the eight biggest Muslim democracies including Pakistan, Indonesia, Egypt, Malaysia, Iran, Bangladesh, Turkiye, and Nigeria, working together to promote bilateral trade and economic cooperation between the member economies.

The government of Pakistan has acknowledged the tremendous potential of Pakistan’s trade and economic cooperation with ASEAN nations and introduced the initiative “Vision East Aisa” to promote its relations with the East and Far East Asian nations.

Presently, both nations are working closely to strengthen their bilateral trade and economic ties through the exchange of business delegations, organization of joint trade exhibitions, people-to-people ties, and sharing of experience and practices between the two countries. Although, both nations have the utmost potential for the promotion of bilateral ties, hence dedicated efforts are essential for the continuation of policies to reach the optimum level of their combined endeavor.