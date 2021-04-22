Pak-Iran border markets

A high-level Pakistani delegation led by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi paid an official visit to Iran in recent days. The delegation held delegations level talks at Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Tehran. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also met with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday. President Hassan Rouhani said that security is a common concern of Iran and Pakistan and there is a need for both countries to cooperate in this regard. He urged the necessity for further expansion of ties between the two countries in different areas, including economy, trade, and energy supply. FM Qureshi underscored the importance Pakistan attaches to its relations with Iran. During the visit of Shah Mahmood Qureshi both countries signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for opening of six marketplaces at borders areas of the two countries.

The MoU signing ceremony was attended by Foreign Minister Qureshi and his Iranian counterpart Javad Zarif. According to reports, both countries had opened three border markets at Pak-Iran border points of Kuhak-Chadgi, Pishin-Mand, and Rimdan-Gabd in first phase. The third bordermarket of first phase inaugurated at Pishin-Mand, border point by Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal and Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami on Wednesday 21 April 2021.

The idea of joint border markets is very useful for promotion of business activities in border belt areas of both countries. It would help to improve livelihood of the poor masses of border districts and build confidence between the two Countries.