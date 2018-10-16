Pak, Iran militaries working to recover abducted Iranian guards: FO

ISLAMABAD (APP): The Pakistan Foreign Office on Tuesday said the Pakistani and Iranian militaries are jointly working to recover the 12 Iranian guards reported to have been abducted near the Pak-Iran border.

Expressing concern over the abduction, the Foreign Office in a press release said Pakistan will spare no effort in assisting Iran to recover the guards.

“Pakistan has noted with concern the reports of abduction of 12 Iranian border guards from Iran. Both militaries, under a joint mechanism established since last year, are working to ascertain the whereabouts of Iranian guards,” the press release stated.

“DG MOs from two sides are coordinating actions in this regard. No effort will be spared to assist our Iranian brothers in finding the Iranian guards,” the statement added.

Iranian state media reported the abducted security personnel also included Revolutionary Guards intelligence officers.

The force was “abducted between 4 am and 5 am in the Lulakdan area of the border by a terrorist group”, news agency IRNA said.

Lulakdan is a village 150 kilometres (90 miles) southeast of Zahedan, capital of Sistan-Baluchistan province which has seen a long-running separatist insurgency.