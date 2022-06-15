Pak-Iran ties and the next

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari called on the President of Iran, Ayatollah Ebrahim Raisi, during his two days visit to Tehran. According to details, the Foreign Minister conveyed greetings to President Raisi on behalf of Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and reaffirmed Pakistan’s keen desire to strengthen bilateral relations, which are rooted deep in shared history and commonalities of faith, culture and heritage. Mr. Bilawal highlighted the importance of regular exchanges to advance economic and energy cooperation, regional connectivity, operationalization of barter trade and border marketplaces, and facilitation of Zaireen visiting Iran for pilgrimage. President Raisi underscored the importance of close historic linkages and strong fraternal ties between the two nations. According to him, Iran attaches great importance to its economic and trade relations with Pakistan, which has considerable potential and opportunities for further growth.

Pakistan and Iran are two brothers Muslim Countries and first-door neighbors. Both Countries have much in common along with vast potentials of bilateral trade and investment while scopes of religious tourism are also very high. Historically, both countries remained hesitant to boost their ties due to external factors and bloc politics. Both nations had been facing collective challenges including border smuggling, drug and human trafficking, illegal border crossing and terror attacks on their security forces by the separatists and militant groups of both countries. In fact, the insecure and poorly maintained Pak-Iran border contributed a lot to severing bilateral ties of the two nations, which eventually adopted a tit for tat policy and the things grew worse with the time.

However, the PTI government under Imran Khan repaired the scratch relations with Iran and both countries established border markets to promote border trade, set up border coordination mechanisms between the two militaries along with construction of border fencing on Pak-Iran border. Both countries have a lot of potential in bilateral trade yet they need to facilitate each other’s businesses by providing space to other’s products in their market to support each other’s economy. Because a balance in flow of exports and imports will benefit both nations in the long run.