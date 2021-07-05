Pak-Iran ties in new era

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday called President-elect of Iran Ebrahim Raisi and congratulated him on his victory in the recently held Presidential elections. The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the upward trajectory of bilateral relations and agreed on further boosting existing cooperation, especially in the realm of economy. It was affirmed that the establishment of border sustenance markets along the Pakistan-Iran border is an important step, which would yield economic and social benefits for the people of both countries.

In the regional context, Imran Khan expressed concern at the worsening security situation in Afghanistan, and cautioned that the latest developments could lead to serious repercussions for both Pakistan and Iran, resulting in an influx of refugees towards the bordering areas of the two countries.

Pakistan and Iran are two brothers Muslim Countries in the region. Both Countries have much in common and their bilateral cooperation and trade relations can benefit their people. Historically, Pakistan remained hesitant while establishing trade and economic relations with Iran due to international and US sanctions against the country, whereas Iran mostly perceived Pakistan suspiciously due to its friendship with Iran’s staunch rival America.

Due to this mistrust both countries usually stood in opposing blocs and their bilateral relations could not bolster as it should be. In fact, the insecure and poorly maintained Pak-Iran border also contributed a lot to severing bilateral ties of the two countries because the separatist militant groups of both countries successfully used the other party land as buffer zone for them. Eventually both governments adopted a tit for tat policy and things grew worse during the past. Presently, the government of Pakistan is keen in developing more sustainable relations with the new elected government of Iran. The regional geopolitical landscape has changed and after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan the foreign interference is likely to reduce in the region. Therefore, it is high time for both countries to forge new partnerships based on mutual trust and benefits for the two nations in the days to come.