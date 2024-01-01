Pak, KSA reaffirm commitment to strengthen beneficial ties

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf al Maliki called on Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Islamabad today.

They discussed the positive trajectory of fraternal relations between Pakistan and the Kingdom.

Key topics of discussion included enhancing cooperation in various sectors including education, trade and investment.

Secretary Education who participated in the meeting, briefed on the forthcoming conference of Muslim countries on Girls’ Education in Islamabad.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of the commitment to strengthening mutually beneficial bilateral ties between the two brotherly countries.