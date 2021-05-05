Pak looking forward to strengthen trade with US

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Shaukat Tarin, Wednesday said that Pakistan was looking forward to further deepen trade and investment ties with the United States under the new administration.

Talking to Angela P. Aggeler, Charge d’ Affaires of the United States to Pakistan who called on him, the minister said that coupled with 220 million consumer market, growing middle class and a young vibrant population, Pakistan offers immense opportunities for the US enterprises to invest in sectors such as Information Technology, Agriculture, Energy and tourism.

He said that Pakistan and the US enjoy long-term, broad-based and multi- dimensional relationship. Bilateral relations between the two countries further strengthened due to people-to-people ties, economic and business linkages as well as common interests in promoting peace and stability in the region, he added.

Strong bilateral relations would, in turn, facilitate closer economic cooperation between the two countries, he added.

Finance Minister reiterated the firm commitment of the government in implementing vital economic reforms and achieving macro-economic stability to build a better future for the people of Pakistan.

On the occasion, Angela Aggeler congratulated the finance minister on assuming the office and assured him of full support of the US Government and its people to the government of Pakistan during ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

She appreciated the Prime Minister’s focus on geo-economics. Economic growth drives everything else. She added that a number of US companies were looking for business and economic opportunities in Pakistan.