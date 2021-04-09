Pak-military and challenges

The Corps Commanders Conference of Pakistan Army was held in GHQ and chaired by Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa day before yesterday. According to Inter Services Public Relation (ISPR), the top brass of Pakistan Army reviewed the Complete portrait pearle of country’s situation, regional and international matters concerning to the security and safety of the country. The forum discussed current internal security situation including ongoing third wave of coronavirus pandemic were discussed and the help provided by Pak Military to civil government was also reassessed.

The top military Leadership overviewed the military operational training program, military drills with friendly countries and operational preparedness against internal and external threats. As per ISPR, Corps Commanders Conference held details deliberation on situation along the Eastern Border, Afghan peace process and the Line of Control especially the environment in post ceasefire understanding 2021 between the DGMO’s of India and Pakistan. According to reports, the Forum reaffirmed complete solidarity with Kashmiri brethren in their struggle for right to self-determination. The Forum also discussed the security situation in newly merged Districts of KP.

Pakistan Army is the most disciplined, well resourced and largest institution of the state of Pakistan. It has always remained a ray of hope for a security conscious state of Pakistan, because it was the single national Institution who was capable of securing a surviving nation over the past seven decades. Pakistan Army houses to defensive capabilities, the world top Intelligence mechanism and seasoned military minds to perceive future threats and formulate encounter strategy. The military leadership appraises the country’s security and geopolitical situation to the civilian government and help counter the threats.

Over the years, Pakistan Army proved to be the savior of the Country due to its leading role in the backdrop of an stanch enemy in East and destable Afghanistan in the West. Pakistan Army not only remained committed to its primary responsibility of defending the country form external and internal security threats but it also played a vital role during natural calamities and disasters.

Presently, the security situation in neighboring Afghanistan is changing rapidly. Afghan peace process has halted during last several months and the hope of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is diminishing every single day. Pakistan Army had rendered huge sacrifices for bringing peace and stability in the tribal area and Districts along Afghan border. The instability and violence directly effect the peace and stability in Pakistan particularly in KPK border belt areas and Balochistan. Besides, it Pakistan also want an early Political settlement in Afghanistan essential for a dignified return of Afghan refugees to their homeland.

A peaceful Afghanistan would pave the path for regional peace, economic development and prosperity of the people of the region. In this regional scenario, several Foreign dignitaries including Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and United States Special Envoy for Afghan Reconciliation Amb. Zalmay Khalilzad had visited Pakistan during recent weeks and discussed Afghan peace with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army had made a commitment with it’s rival Indian Army to reinstate the ceasefire understanding of 2003 to help save the lives and livelihood of the Kashmir people on both sides of the line of control. Presently, Pakistan Army and it’s Intelligence Service is playing a basic role in Country’s security, Sovereignty and coherence in regional and international level by providing essential and credible strategy and power to maneuver at International level.