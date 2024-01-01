Pak Navy celebrates 53rd Hangor Day

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Navy celebrated 53rd HANGOR Day to commemorate the historic event in which Pakistan Navy Submarine HANGOR sank Indian Navy Frigate KHUKRI and crippled INS KIRPAN during the 1971 war in a spectacular display of naval warfare. To pay special tribute, Pakistan Navy observes 9th December as HANGOR Day, a reminder of the unmatched courage and unwavering commitment demonstrated by Submarine HANGOR during the war.

This year, an impressive ceremony was held at Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore. Former Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Abdul Aziz Mirza (Retd) graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Submarine HANGOR remains a symbol of pride for Pakistan Navy. Her gallant action during 1971 war was not only a remarkable tactical achievement that resulted in the sinking of Indian Navy’s Frigate but also effectively thwarted and marginalized Indian aggression, particularly on the Western front. The event holds a distinguished place in naval history as the first and only successful kill by a conventional submarine since World War II.

On the occasion, Vice Admiral Ahmed Tasnim (Retd), who served as the Commanding Officer of Submarine HANGOR during the operation, paid rich tribute to the valiant crew for their service in defending the motherland. He highlighted that HANGOR is a luminous chapter in Pakistan Navy’s history and will always be remembered. He also elaborated on the factors that contributed to the development of extraordinary leadership skills among all ranks and emphasized their significance in leading the nation during times of adversity.

Pakistan Navy Submarine HANGOR was the first of the Daphne Class submarines acquired from France. Commissioned in 1969, it served Pakistan Navy with honour until its decommissioning in 2006. In recognition of their bravery, the valiant crew of HANGOR was awarded four Sitara-e-Jurat, six Tamgha-e-Jurat, and sixteen Imtiazi Asnaad. To honour its legacy, the submarines being jointly manufactured by Pakistan and China have been named HANGOR Class submarines.

The ceremony was attended by a large number of serving and retired PN officers, CPOs/Sailors, Navy civilians, MARSEW participants, faculty members from various public and private universities, and students from Bahria College, Lahore.